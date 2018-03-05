Chris Jericho Done With NJPW?

After losing to Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12, the last time we saw Chris Jericho in NJPW was in January at New Year Dash where he attacked Tetsuya Naito near the end of the show. The team of Los Ingobernables de Japon celebrated their win over CHAOS and began heading to the back, Jericho attacked Naito from behind and the two had to be separated. Naito nearly threw a chair out towards Jericho, but placed in the ring and sat down with his back to him.

Today on Twitter a fan asked Jericho if he was done with NJPW and he responded, "unfortunately yes." Tough to say how serious that answer is since Jericho has been known to play with fans on social media over the years.

In January, Jericho was a guest on Busted Open and spoke about his future with NJPW. At the time, he said he wanted more of a "Brock Lesnar deal" with NJPW to the point where fans would say, "the guy is barely there."

"I need to keep the ball rolling, I don't know, once again, the Naito thing is pretty interesting thing to me, and don't over-saturate [myself]," Jericho said. "Don't join the G1 Climax and be just another guy. I really want to do the Brock Lesnar deal with NJPW, if it works out. Pick my spots and come and go to where you're like, 'This guy's barely there, yet, when he's there it makes an impact.' And that might have to be the incentive, I just have to reevaluate and see what I want to do next wrestling wise."

There were previous reports that Jericho would face Naito at NJPW's Strong Style Evolved in Long Beach, California on March 25. Currently, the only announced matches are Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi vs. The Young Bucks, IWGP US Champion Jay White vs. Hangman Page, and Jushin Thunder Liger vs. Rey Mysterio Jr. With Mysterio's injury over the weekend, that match is now up in the air.

Charles Maynard contributed to this article.