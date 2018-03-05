WrestlingInc.com

Big Update On Ronda Rousey's Road To WrestleMania 34

By Marc Middleton | March 05, 2018

WWE has announced that Ronda Rousey will be appearing on every RAW episode leading up to WrestleMania 34.

Backstage News On Ronda Rousey Secretly Training At WWE Performance Center, Her Husband To Wrestle?
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey Secretly Training At WWE Performance Center, Her Husband To Wrestle?

Below is the full announcement:

Ronda Rousey to appear on every Raw leading up to WrestleMania

Raw is about to get a lot more Rowdy!

It has been announced that Ronda Rousey will appear on every single episode of Raw leading up to WrestleMania. "Rowdy" Ronda will make special appearances in:

3/5 - BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee

3/12 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

3/19 - American Airlines Center, Dallas

3/26 - Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland

4/2 - Philips Arena, Atlanta

What impact will Rousey have on the Road to WrestleMania? Tune in to Raw every week to find out!

