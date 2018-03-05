Update On Rey Mysterio Following Injury On Friday, Candice Michelle Backstage At Lucha Underground

- Rey Mysterio is scheduled to be examined today for what is believed to be a torn left biceps, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.

As reported over the weekend, Mysterio sustained the injury during a tag team match on Friday night in Waterbury, Connecticut for Northeast Wrestling.

- Former WWE star Candice Michelle was backstage at Saturday's Lucha Underground TV tapings in Los Angeles, California. According to an Instagram post by Candice, she was invited to the show by former WWE peers Chavo Guerrero and Marty Elias.

Her husband, who is a chiropractor, also gave chiropractic adjustments to some of the Lucha Underground wrestlers.

Source: F4WOnline