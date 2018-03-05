WrestlingInc.com

Triple H Announces WWE NXT 'Takeover: Chicago', Next Talking Smack Revealed, More On Tonight's RAW

By Marc Middleton | March 05, 2018

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

Big Update On Ronda Rousey's Road To WrestleMania 34
Big Update On Ronda Rousey's Road To WrestleMania 34

- WWE has announced a live Talking Smack episode for the WWE Network after Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view goes off the air. They have also confirmed the Kickoff pre-show for 7pm EST.

- As seen below, Triple H took to Twitter and confirmed WWE NXT "Takeover: Chicago" for Saturday, June 16th during Money In the Bank weekend. There is a special MITB - Takeover combo ticket being sold via Ticketmaster pre-sale this Wednesday but tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 14th.


