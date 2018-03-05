WWE To Hold Dual-Brand Money In The Bank Ladder Matches

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 will be held at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on June 17, with tickets going on-sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CT at Ticketmaster.com. According to the official website of the Allstate Arena, both the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches will feature Raw and SmackDown stars.

The Allstate Arena is advertising eight male stars and eight female stars for the event.

Male stars advertised for the event include Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Randy Orton, United States Champion Bobby Roode and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Female stars advertised for the event are Sasha Banks, Bayley, Mickie James, Nia Jax, Natalya, Lana, Naomi and Becky Lynch.

Here is the complete announcement.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK COMES TO CHICAGO!

FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER…

A MEN'S AND WOMEN'S LADDER MATCH WITH SUPERSTARS FROM RAW AND SMACKDOWN LIVE.



DON'T MISS IN ACTION YOUR FAVORITE WWE SUPERSTARS INCLUDING,

ROMAN REIGNS

SETH ROLLINS

FINN BALOR

BRAUN STROWMAN

WWE CHAMPION - AJ STYLES

RANDY ORTON

UNITED STATES CHAMPION - BOBBY ROODE

SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

SASHA BANKS

BAYLEY

MICKIE JAMES

NIA JAX

NATALYA

LANA

NAOMI

BECKY LYNCH

PLUS, MANY MORE LIVE!!!!

WWE IS THE BEST VALUE IN ENTERTAINMENT!

TICKETS START AT JUST $25!!

This comes after WWE announced last month the return of dual-brand pay-per-view events.