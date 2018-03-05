CM Punk & Colt Cabana - WWE Doctor Lawsuit Update, Triple H On Hillbilly Jim - WWE HOF, AJ Styles

- Above is new video of WWE Champion AJ Styles sending a quick message to his Fastlane opponents after closing the weekend live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. As noted, AJ will defend on March 11th in a Six-Pack Challenge against John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin and Dolph Ziggler.

- It was noted in the recent issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE's Dr. Chris Amann will see his lawsuit against CM Punk and Colt Cabana go to trial soon. This is notable as many expected the lawsuit to be settled. There was recent social media talk that the lawsuit would be ending soon but it appears that speculation comes from comments made during a 2014 podcast that Colt did with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, which was just recently re-posted.

Punk appeared on Colt's podcast back in November 2014 and alleged that he was mistreated for a back injury and a concussion by Amann. Amann filed a lawsuit against the two for the comments they made. Cabana appeared on The LAW back in October and talked about how the lawsuit was costing him a lot of money.

"The update is that it's still going on, it's costing me a lot of money, and that's the extent that my lawyers will allow me to talk," Cabana said. "So nothing breaking here, but just do know that it's always on my mind, it's always a very sad thing. And I've talked to other podcasters... it's kind of changed the way that he's worked and realizing that this is a reality that you can host a show and get sued for it."

- Triple H tweeted the following today on Hillbilly Jim going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year: