- More than 90 classic episodes of All-Star Wrestling spanning 1975-80 are now available on the WWE Network. To promote the collection, WWE uploaded this clip of Ernie Ladd targeting Bruno Sammartino and other wrestlers before turning his vitriol toward announcer Vince McMahon.

- After wrestling on Friday, Montez Ford was unable to compete at Saturday and Sunday's NXT live events due to a mouth-related injury.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, Ford may be dealing with a tooth issue, but it's not believed to be too serious.

It's unclear whether Ford suffered the injury during a match. At Friday's show in Cleveland, Ohio, Ford and Angelo Dawkins lost to NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. At Saturday's show in Royal Oak, Michigan, Ford was at ringside for Dawkins' victory over Cezar Bononi. Ford again accompanied Dawkins for his match at yesterday's show in Indianapolis, Indiana, who lost to Velveteen Dream.

- Kane has been pulled from Toronto Comicon 2018.

In a tweet sent out last Friday, the WWE Superstar will be unable to attend the event (scheduled for Friday, Mar. 16 through Sunday, Mar. 18 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre) due to 'work commitments.'

Kane is unable to attend #TorontoComicon2018 due to work commitments. We will miss him but are happy to announce our final guest, @LuciePohlComedy (Mercy) from the hit game Overwatch!



All photo-ops for Kane will be refunded.



Get your tickets now: https://t.co/lRNpeQNQgj pic.twitter.com/RQK2BFmy9L — Toronto Comicon (@FANEXPOCANADA) March 2, 2018

Source: F4WOnline