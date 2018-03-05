The Miz Draws Big Crowd Before RAW (Video), Johnny Gargano - WWE NXT Hometown Farewell Video, Stock

- Above is video of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae at the weekend WWE NXT live event in Cleveland for Gargano's hometown farewell. While Gargano is currently finishing up his NXT farewell storyline, there's speculation on a return to the brand for a match against Tommaso Ciampa at the NXT "Takeover: New Orleans" event during WrestleMania 34 Weekend.

- WWE stock was up 0.39% today, closing at $38.34 per share. Today's high was $38.58 and the low was $37.58.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz drew a big crowd at a Cricket Wireless store in Milwaukee, WI earlier today. He tweeted this video from the appearance: