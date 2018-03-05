Ronda Rousey To Debut At MSG?, Shinsuke Nakamura On Destiny With AJ Styles, The Miztourage Limo Clip

- As noted, tonight's new post-RAW episode of WWE Ride Along will feature WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz will be in 1 car with The Miztourage while The Revival will be in another car. Above is a preview with Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel traveling in a limousine.

- WWE officials have discussed bringing Ronda Rousey to New York City for her Madison Square Garden debut at the Friday, March 16th RAW live event, according to PWInsider. As noted, WWE announced today that Rousey will be appearing at every RAW TV show from now until WrestleMania 34.

- Below is new backstage video of Dasha Fuentes interviewing Shinsuke Nakamura at the weekend WWE live event in Cedar Rapids, IA. Fuentes asks about his WrestleMania 34 match with WWE Champion AJ Styles being in jeopardy as AJ could drop the title to another Superstar in the Fastlane Six-Pack Challenge - John Cena, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler or Baron Corbin. Nakamura says he's not worried about AJ because their dream match is destiny but no matter what happens, he's the Royal Rumble winner and he will be ready.