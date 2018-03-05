- It was on this day five years ago when legendary WWE manager Paul Bearer — real name William Moody — passed away at the age of 58 due to a heart attack.

Bearer died in Mobile, Alabama and his death certificate lists the cause of the heart attack as supraventricular tachycardia or SVT — a dangerously high heart rate.

WWE used Bearer's death to drive The Undertaker vs. CM Punk storyline heading into WrestleMania 29. The following week's episode of Raw was held as a tribute to Bearer. The Undertaker paid respect to his longtime manager but was interrupted by Punk. Punk then mocked Bearer over the next few weeks against both The Undertaker and Kane, including stealing his urn and attacking Kane with it. On the Apr. 1 episode of Raw, Paul Heyman dressed up as Bearer and Punk poured the ashes of the urn onto The Undertaker after attacking him. At WrestleMania 29, Undertaker beat Punk and took back the urn, dedicating his victory to Bearer.

The following year, Bearer was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by his two real-life sons.

- Davey Boy Smith Jr., who was known as David Hart Smith in WWE, was unable to wrestle at an indie show in Canada over the weekend after being diagnosed with pneumonia in his left lung.

