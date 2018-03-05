WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT WarGames Return Announced For This Year

By Marc Middleton | March 05, 2018

AXS has announced that WWE NXT "Takeover: WarGames" will be returning in 2018 during Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles.

WarGames II will take place on Saturday, November 17th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The same venue will host Survivor Series, RAW and SmackDown that week. AXS is currently selling various combo tickets for the week at this link.

The first-ever NXT WarGames event took place during Survivor Series 2017 weekend and saw The Undisputed Era defeat SAnitY and The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong in a three-team, two-ring match.

