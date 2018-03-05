Braun Strowman Reveals The Origin Of His WWE Name

Braun Strowman spoke to WTMJ-TV Milwaukee before his appearance on tonight's Raw. Strowman told a story of how he was initially trying to figure out a WWE name, and thanks to a player from the Milwaukee Brewers, he was able to come up with "Braun."

"The Milwaukee Brewers welcomed me with open arms, I wanted to go to a game last year," Strowman said. "They found out I went - I didn't really reach out - I went with a cousin who's boss would take him about once a month or so to watch a Brewers game. I just happened to be in town and he asked me if I wanted to come. I jumped along and we were hanging there, someone noticed that I was there, and all of a sudden I'm getting phone calls. The Brewers PR guy grabs me and takes me and my cousin to the press box and takes us down to meet the players."

Once Strowman was near the players he asked to meet with 2011 NL MVP Ryan Braun who inspired part of his name.

"Funny story, I wanted to meet Ryan Braun because that's a big influence of where 'Braun' came from," Strowman continued. "I had pitched a bunch of ideas for names with the company and they turned them all down. It kind of got down to a time crunch, we need to figure out something out now. We were sitting around the [WWE] Performance Center and Sportscenter was on and they were talking about Ryan Braun and I was like 'Braun, that sounds pretty good.' I mean look at me, I'm 6'8 and 385 lbs., I mean Braun is pretty fitting."

Last month in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Strowman eliminated five other Superstars before being eliminated by Roman Reigns who will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

