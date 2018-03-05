WrestlingInc.com

Braun Strowman Gimmick Match Announced For Tonight's WWE RAW, Ronda Rousey Arrives (Videos)

By Marc Middleton | March 05, 2018

Above is video of Ronda Rousey arriving for tonight's WWE RAW in Milwaukee. As noted earlier today, WWE has confirmed that Rousey will be appearing on every RAW TV show from now until WrestleMania 34.

Below is another new pre-RAW video from Mike Rome, announcing Elias vs. Braun Strowman in a "Symphony of Destruction" match for tonight's RAW. Asuka vs. Nia Jax was previously announced for tonight's show.


