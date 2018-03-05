WrestlingInc.com

Brock Lesnar Vs. Kane Video, 205 Live GM Scouting At WWE NXT (Photo), Fans On Asuka - WrestleMania

By Marc Middleton | March 05, 2018

- As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returned to the ring at Saturday's WWE live event in Chicago and squashed Kane. WWE posted this video from the match.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see Asuka challenge at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 60% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while 33% voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and 7% voted for Flair's Fastlane challenger, Ruby Riott.

Nia Jax On If The WWE Women's Division Is Lacking Anything, Asuka's Toughness, Loving Wrestling
See Also
Nia Jax On If The WWE Women's Division Is Lacking Anything, Asuka's Toughness, Loving Wrestling

- 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following on how he was scouting talents at the weekend WWE NXT live event in Orlando:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Get 50% Off Select Tees

Most Popular

Back To Top