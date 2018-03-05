Brock Lesnar Vs. Kane Video, 205 Live GM Scouting At WWE NXT (Photo), Fans On Asuka - WrestleMania

- As noted, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returned to the ring at Saturday's WWE live event in Chicago and squashed Kane. WWE posted this video from the match.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans who they want to see Asuka challenge at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 60% voted for SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair while 33% voted for RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and 7% voted for Flair's Fastlane challenger, Ruby Riott.
- 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick tweeted the following on how he was scouting talents at the weekend WWE NXT live event in Orlando:
I told you that I'm looking across the ENTIRE @WWEUniverse for potential #Cruiserweight @WWE superstars for @WWE205Live— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) March 4, 2018
That means I'm looking at #RAW
That means I'm looking at #SmackdownLive
Tonight I'm looking at #NXTOrlando pic.twitter.com/74WfBfwgbU