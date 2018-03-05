The Miz Reacts To Ric Flair Saying He's The Best Heel In Wrestling Today

WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz spoke with WTMJ-TV Milwaukee and gave his thoughts on Ric Flair saying he's the best heel in pro wrestling today.

"Ha! Is that what he said? Coming from him that's an honor," Miz said. "Ric Flair - in my opinion - is the greatest of all-time. I mean he is absolutely incredible, I mean, he gave me his figure-four, how can I say a bad thing about him? You know what I mean? He's just an incredible human being and incredible in-ring performer. And still, his legend lives on, no matter if he's in the ring or outside the ring people still do 'The Strut,' give the 'Woo!' It's amazing."

See Also The Miz On Why He Didn't Want To Do John Cena Storyline At First

In regards to Flair giving Miz his figure-four submission, it happened back in 2013 when Flair became Miz's mentor for a storyline against Cesaro. Miz has since adopted it as one of his finishing moves.

Miz is expected to defend the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 34, but his opponent(s) have yet to be decided.

You can check out the full interview by clicking here.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WTMJ-TV Milwaukee with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.