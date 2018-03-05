WrestlingInc.com

** SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | March 05, 2018

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Milwaukee for this week's Main Event episode:

* Apollo defeated Curt Hawkins

* Gran Metalik and Kalisto defeated Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

