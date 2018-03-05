WrestlingInc.com

Sheamus On No Challengers For The Bar, WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic Promo, Apollo On WWE Main Event

By Marc Middleton | March 05, 2018

- Above is a promo for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode, featuring the first match in the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic - TM61 vs. The Authors of Pain. As noted, the winners of the tournament will face NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Milwaukee for this week's Main Event episode:

* Apollo vs. Curt Hawkins
* Gran Metalik and Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Tonight's RAW in Milwaukee saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar defeat The Revival in a non-title match. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder would have earned a WrestleMania 34 title shot with a win over Cesaro and Sheamus tonight. WWE continues to tease how there are no tag teams left for The Bar to face at WrestleMania, fueling the speculation on a new tag team coming to face The Bar in New Orleans. Sheamus tweeted the following after tonight's win:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top