Sheamus On No Challengers For The Bar, WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Classic Promo, Apollo On WWE Main Event

- Above is a promo for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode, featuring the first match in the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic - TM61 vs. The Authors of Pain. As noted, the winners of the tournament will face NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish & Kyle O'Reilly at "Takeover: New Orleans" during WrestleMania 34 weekend.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Milwaukee for this week's Main Event episode:

* Apollo vs. Curt Hawkins

* Gran Metalik and Kalisto vs. Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Tonight's RAW in Milwaukee saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar defeat The Revival in a non-title match. Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder would have earned a WrestleMania 34 title shot with a win over Cesaro and Sheamus tonight. WWE continues to tease how there are no tag teams left for The Bar to face at WrestleMania, fueling the speculation on a new tag team coming to face The Bar in New Orleans. Sheamus tweeted the following after tonight's win: