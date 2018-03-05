WINC Podcast (3/5): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Rey Mysterio Injury, Brock Lesnar And Kane

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- Rey Mysterio's injury.

- Brock Lesnar facing Kane over the weekend.

- WWE's booking of Auska's matches.

- Where is Sasha Banks and Bayley going?

- Alexa Bliss' promo with Nia Jax.

- Matt talks about why wrestlers should wear multiple wrestling outfits.

- Jonathan Coachman accused of sexual harassment.

- WWE planning big international events later this year.

- Matt talks how Nathan Jones altered his WWE career.

And more!

