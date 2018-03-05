WrestlingInc.com

Big WWE RAW Segment For Next Week, Ronda Rousey's Message To The Authority, Hillbilly Jim HOF Video

By Marc Middleton | March 05, 2018

- Above is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Hillbilly Jim.

Hillbilly Jim Talks WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, His Character, Being Grateful To Fans For The Nod
- As noted, Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon is now official for WrestleMania 34. Rousey tweeted the following after the two teams tangled on this week's RAW in Milwaukee:


- A face-off between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for next Monday's RAW in Detroit as the two prepare to do battle at WrestleMania 34. Below is video from tonight's RAW main event segment with Reigns and Paul Heyman:


