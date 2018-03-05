Big WWE RAW Segment For Next Week, Ronda Rousey's Message To The Authority, Hillbilly Jim HOF Video

- Above is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Hillbilly Jim.

- As noted, Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon is now official for WrestleMania 34. Rousey tweeted the following after the two teams tangled on this week's RAW in Milwaukee:

Respect your olympians. Or we'll make you respect us. See you at #WrestleMania34 pic.twitter.com/ujjVDVJw14 — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 6, 2018

- A face-off between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has been confirmed for next Monday's RAW in Detroit as the two prepare to do battle at WrestleMania 34. Below is video from tonight's RAW main event segment with Reigns and Paul Heyman: