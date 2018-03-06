Possible Big WrestleMania 34 Match, Top WWE Stars Wrestle After RAW, Finn Balor On His 'Mania Match

- After much speculation, it looks like The Ultimate Deletion between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy will happen at The Hardy Compound in North Carolina, perhaps to air at WrestleMania 34. This week's RAW saw Hardy invite Wyatt to the Compound, as seen in the video above.

- The dark main event after this week's RAW in Milwaukee saw Roman Reigns defeat Kane.

- As noted, Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is now confirmed for WrestleMania 34. Balor tweeted the following after the match was announced: