'All In' Location Revealed, Impact Wrestling TV Tapings Returning To Canada, MLW Tournament Change

- Above is the latest episode of Being The Elite. In the video, it is revealed that the upcoming "All In" show on September 1st, which is being financed by Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, will take place at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The arena can seat 11,000 people and is 25 miles from Chicago.

- During the Border City Wrestling co-promoted event One Night Only: March Breakdown, IMPACT Wrestling announced to the live audience that they were going to return to St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada for television tapings on June 1st and 2nd. (Thanks to Wrestling Inc. reader Himanshu D)

- "Filthy" Tom Lawlor has been replaced by tournament alternate ACH in the MLW World Championship Tournament. Lawlor was forced to withdraw after breaking his forearm last week. ACH will face Matt Riddle in this Thursday's semi-finals clash in Orlando at MLW: Spring Break '18 hosted by Gilt Nightclub. Below is the updated card for this Thursday:

Unsanctioned Match

MVP vs. Low Ki (with Stokely Hathaway)

World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals:

Matt Riddle vs. ACH

World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals:

Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland

Fans Bring The Weapons Match:

"Bad Boy" Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin

Sami Callihan vs. Brody King

Lucha Libre!

Garza Jr. vs. Último Ninja

Jason Cade & Jimmy Yuta vs. The Dirty Blondes (managed by Col. Robert Parker)

Barrington Hughes vs. Vandal Ortagun

Lance Anoa'i vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of VIP Packages also available at MLWTickets.com.