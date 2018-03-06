Matt Hardy On Why He Is 'Woken' Over 'Broken,' Sister Abigail Being Older Than His Own Essence

On episode 147 of Heated Conversations: Hosted By Booker T, WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T caught up with 'Woken' Matt Hardy. During the interview, Hardy talked about going from broken to woken, Sister Abigail being older and more powerful than his own essence, and the age of Booker T's soul. Additionally, Booker T related his experience as King Booker to Hardy's woken wisdom.

According to Hardy, he was broken till the WWE Universe's positive reaction to his return to the company made his broken condition subside. Since then, encountering Bray Wyatt's black magic has caused Hardy to awaken with white magic.

"[Booker T] only knew me when I was in my weak, mortal form. Now, I have become more. I have become magic. My essence has been woken. At one point a couple of years ago, my essence came to exist and it took over my vessel because the barriers of my mind were broken and I became 'Broken' Matt Hardy." Hardy continued, "and when I returned home to the WWE, I had such an amazing ovation at WrestleMania from the WWE Universe, it suppressed my issue. It went dormant for a while, but once I touched the black magic of Bray Wyatt, it awoken my white magic. Hence, I am 'Woken' Matt Hardy and now I am going stronger than ever before, growing stronger by the day."

Apparently, Sister Abigail is stronger and older than Hardy's own essence.

"I must admit I have never told anyone this before, but Sister Abigail is older than my essence. My essence, it is known as Zenith. I have never divulged that information. You're getting a scoop here. And Zenith is younger and not quite as strong as Sister Abigail. That is why it is quite the uphill battle for me to defeat Bray Wyatt, 'The Consumer of Terrestrial Entities'."

Also, during the conversation, Hardy told Booker that his soul is over 900 years old and began in Shanghai, China.

"Oh yes! Do you know your soul is 980 years old? 980 years old! Your soul has been occupied in 70 different vessels. 70 different vessels! Yes! Do you know what your point of origin was? Shanghai. That is where your soul was first created."

Booker, who has known Hardy for years, said he relates to 'Woken' Matt from his own experience of getting into the King Booker persona.

"This kind of reminds me of when I tapped into King Booker, the most noble, most royal king of them all. And I felt like that too, sometimes I'd be snapping out, snap out and talk in an English accent and go back to the street. I know exactly what [Hardy] is going through. I've been there, man. I've been there and sometimes you just have to let the spirit take you where it wants to go."

Also on this edition of Heated Conversations, Booker spoke with MMA icon Randy Couture and Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss.

