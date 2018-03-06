WWE Statement Regarding Jonathan Coachman Being Accused Of Sexual Harassment In Lawsuit Against ESPN

As noted, Jonathan Coachman is one of several ESPN employees named in a sexual discrimination and harassment lawsuit filed against the company on Sunday by former ESPN anchor and legal analyst Adrienne Lawrence. WWE issued us this statement regarding Coachman being named in the lawsuit:

"We take these matters very seriously and are investigating."

In the suit, Lawrence claimed that Coachman employed the "ESPN predators' playbook," in which he offered to mentor her after she had reached out, but then tried turning the relationship personal. She alleged that colleagues told her that Coachman sexually harassed other female employees at ESPN, including former SportsCenter anchor Sara Walsh. She communicated to Coachman that she had a boyfriend, and claims to have not heard back from him after that.

