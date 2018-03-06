Nia Jax Vs. Alexa Bliss WWE WrestleMania 34 Update, The Revival React To Loss On RAW, Val Venis

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to The Revival after their loss to RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar on last night's RAW. Scott Dawson says they've been vocal for years and they are what they say they are - the absolute best tag team on the planet. Dawson says the loss to The Bar was spilt milk and you don't cry over that. Dawson says there's still next week and The Bar will be there, and their goal is still to become RAW Tag Team Champions. Dash Wilder says they went toe-to-toe with The Bar and almost had them. Dash says this isn't the end of this.

- Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Val Venis turns 47 years old today while former WWE United States Champion Mr. Kennedy turns 42 and former WWE United States Champion David Flair turns 39.

- It looks like Nia Jax vs. RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is still on for WrestleMania 34. Last night's RAW saw Bliss take subtle shots at Jax following her second straight loss to Asuka, as seen in the video below. The segment ended with Jax crying, setting up an angle where she makes Bliss pay next week.