WrestleMania 34 Match In The Works, RAW Feed Cuts To USA Network Show, Goldust Praises John Cena

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to Goldust after last night's WWE RAW, following his first loss to John Cena. Goldust knew that this was his shot to possibly put a feather in his cap, to look up at the WrestleMania 34 sign and say he was going to be at the top of the card, which means everything. Goldust says he failed and Cena was pretty phenomenal. Goldust says the legacy Cena is leaving is pretty incredible and he's a tough SOB.

- Last night's WWE RAW broadcast on the USA Network abruptly ended at 11pm EST as USA's special on the murders of Tupac & Biggie began airing. The show aired for about 1 minute until RAW came back on right as Paul Heyman was walking to the ring doing his promo. We can confirm that the glitch happened for USA Network app viewers and viewers using other streaming services such as Sling.

- It appears WWE is moving forward with plans for a Sasha Banks vs. Bayley match at WrestleMania 34 as the tension between the two continued on last night's show. As seen below, Sasha made the save for Bayley but offered a hug after the save and was denied.