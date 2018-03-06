News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, 205 Live & MMC - AJ Styles Vs. Dolph Ziggler, Tournament Matches

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live episodes will take place from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI with the final hype before Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view.

Matches announced for SmackDown include Becky Lynch vs. Carmella, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal and a non-title main event of Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles. Tonight's show will also feature SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair facing off with Fastlane opponent Ruby Riott.

Tonight's MMC episode will see the second round continue as Braun Strowman & RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss battle SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso & Naomi. 205 Live will see the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament continue with Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews and Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* Randy Orton battles Jinder Mahal before his first-ever U.S. Title Match at WWE Fastlane

* WWE Champion AJ Styles faces Dolph Ziggler ahead of Six-Pack Challenge

* Charlotte Flair and Ruby Riott come face to face before SmackDown Women's Title Match

* Will Becky Lynch and Carmella come to blows?

None