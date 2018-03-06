WWE Congratulates Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan - The Bella Twins Series Returns (Video), WWE Network

- The Bella Brains series has returned to The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, as seen above in the "Elementary School Edition" with host Daniel Bryan asking Nikki Bella and Brie Bella some of the most basic elementary school questions about colors.
- New WWE Network Shorts Collections were uploaded this week - a "Special Look" Collection on The Rock and a "Beyond The Ring" Collection on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, The Levesque Game. Monday also saw the addition of 90 classic episodes of All-Star Wrestling plus March Collections on Becky Lynch and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Friday will see the premiere of the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Collection on the WWE Network.
- WWE announced the following to congratulate Ronda Rousey on going into the International Sports Hall of Fame this past weekend:
Ronda Rousey inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame at the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival USA
Ronda Rousey sure knows how to cap off a week! After officially signing her contract with the Raw brand and shockingly slamming Triple H through a table, Rousey found herself in Columbus, Ohio for her induction into the International Sports Hall of Fame during the 2018 Arnold Sports Festival. "Rowdy" Ronda was inducted alongside MMA legend Bas Rutten, host of "The Amazing Race" Phil Keoghan and acclaimed world powerlifting champions Dr. Terry Todd and Dr. Jan Todd.
Rousey also received her sixth degree black belt, while her mother, legendary judoka AnnMaria De Mars, received her seventh during the festival. Rousey took to Instagram to show gratitude for the amazing honors.
The festival, presented by WWE Hall of Famer Arnold Schwarzennegger, was founded in Columbus in 1989. The Arnold Sports Festival now features more than 18,000 athletes from 80 nations competing in 70 sports and events.
Also in attendance was Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, who posed for photos with Rousey and his daughter, Sophia, who he calls "Little Ronda."
WWE.com congratulates Rousey on this incredible accomplishment.
@RondaRousey was just inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame! pic.twitter.com/bcRa6a2HLX— OneRoomMedia (@OneRoomMedia) March 3, 2018