WWE Congratulates Ronda Rousey, Daniel Bryan - The Bella Twins Series Returns (Video), WWE Network

- The Bella Brains series has returned to The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, as seen above in the "Elementary School Edition" with host Daniel Bryan asking Nikki Bella and Brie Bella some of the most basic elementary school questions about colors.

- New WWE Network Shorts Collections were uploaded this week - a "Special Look" Collection on The Rock and a "Beyond The Ring" Collection on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, The Levesque Game. Monday also saw the addition of 90 classic episodes of All-Star Wrestling plus March Collections on Becky Lynch and RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar. Friday will see the premiere of the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame Collection on the WWE Network.

- WWE announced the following to congratulate Ronda Rousey on going into the International Sports Hall of Fame this past weekend: