Backstage News On A New Tag Team At WrestleMania 34, Jim Ross Undergoes Surgery, WWE - Montreal News

- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar prevented The Revival from earning a WrestleMania 34 title shot on last night's RAW by defeating them in a non-title match. WWE has been pushing the idea that there are no teams left to face Cesaro and Sheamus because they have defeated the rest of the division. PWInsider reports that word going around at RAW said that the current plan is for The Bar to defend against a new tag team that is "not currently a team" at WrestleMania.

No word yet on who the mystery team might be but we will keep you updated. For those who missed it, above is video from last night's win over The Revival.

- WWE continues to hold back-to-back TV tapings in the same city as RAW and SmackDown will tape from Montreal, Quebec, Canada on April 30th & May 1st at Centre Bell. Tickets go on sale March 9th at noon. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz is advertised for Monday while Tuesday's advertised dark main event is Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. WWE Champion AJ Styles in a Fatal 4 Way.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross underwent the first of 2 surgeries to be held this month on Monday. Ross noted that surgery was a success but he still could not see out of his right eye as of last night. JR also noted that he hopes to announce the new home of his podcast this week. He tweeted the following on the surgery and the podcast:

Busy week getting eye surgery Monday, the first of 2 this month and hopefully finalizing our new podcast home.

Terms are agreed to & now the lawyers get to play. ??

Case Closed pic.twitter.com/xPzaiEImVO — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 5, 2018