Top Impact Star Meets With Vince McMahon At WWE HQ

Impact Wrestling star Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) was at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT last week, according to PWInsider. Patron was there to film interview material for a future project on Rey Mysterio but he also met with Vince McMahon while there.

There has been talk within WWE of Vince being very interested in Patron returning to the company, even before last week's visit. Vince has always been high on Alberto as a character and a performer.

Alberto, a former WWE Champion, last worked for WWE in September 2016. His current deal with Impact is set to expire in April but company officials have been working to negotiate a new deal. There's hope that Alberto, would likely be the highest paid talent in Impact, will sign a new contract after weekend talks with Impact officials were said to be positive. Patron is scheduled to face Impact World Champion Austin Aries at the April 22nd Redemption pay-per-view.