WrestlingInc.com

WWE Stars Mock The Revival (Video), Sheamus' CrossFit Journey Continues (Video), RAW Social Score

By Marc Middleton | March 06, 2018

- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus continues his CrossFit journey in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring coach Joshy G.

Sheamus On Changing Since Being Put With Cesaro, Cesaro On Their Real Relationship, Fan Reactions
See Also
Sheamus On Changing Since Being Put With Cesaro, Cesaro On Their Real Relationship, Fan Reactions

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Bachelor. RAW had 1.409 million total interactions this week - 180,000 on Facebook, 1.020 million on Instagram and 209,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.325 million interactions - 192,000 Facebook interactions, 897,000 Instagram interactions and 236,000 Twitter interactions.

- Below is clip from last week's WWE Ride Along episode, which featured The Revival in one car while WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel rode in a limousine. The Miz and The Miztourage mock Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top