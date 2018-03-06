WWE Stars Mock The Revival (Video), Sheamus' CrossFit Journey Continues (Video), RAW Social Score

- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus continues his CrossFit journey in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring coach Joshy G.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind The Bachelor. RAW had 1.409 million total interactions this week - 180,000 on Facebook, 1.020 million on Instagram and 209,000 on Twitter. This is up from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.325 million interactions - 192,000 Facebook interactions, 897,000 Instagram interactions and 236,000 Twitter interactions.

- Below is clip from last week's WWE Ride Along episode, which featured The Revival in one car while WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel rode in a limousine. The Miz and The Miztourage mock Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder.