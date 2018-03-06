Indie Wrestler Appears On 'The Daily Show' And Gives Advice To Democrats, The Rock's 'Rampage' Moved

- Independent wrestler Daniel Richards, a.k.a. The Progressive Liberal, appeared on a sketch on The Daily Show, which you can watch in the video above. Richards, who prides himself on being a liberal in real life, plays a heel and promotes liberal beliefs in conservative areas, while playing a babyface in liberal areas. Richards was asked by Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng how Democrats can appeal to voters in swing states.

"You want to stick to broad, brushstroke talking points," Richards advised.

The segment ended with Chieng playing a pro-Trump babyface and squaring off against Richards in the ring, with Richards putting the boots to him.

- Marvel announced last week that they have moved the release date for Avengers: Infinity War up a week from May 4 to April 27. This prompted the release date for The Rock's Rampage to get bumped up a week from April 20 to April 13. The Rock commented on the change on Instagram, noting that the new date "pretty much guarantees that I'll be home for the birth of my baby daughter," as seen below:

AK Coniferious contributed to this article.