More On NXT Injury, When Matt Hardy Compound Footage Was Filmed, Paige Responds To Body Shamers

- As seen on RAW last night, Matt Hardy challenged Bray Wyatt to an "ultimate deletion" match at the Hardy Compound, which you can watch in the video above. While the footage from the Compound used in the video appeared to have been from his TNA days, Reby Hardy wrote on Twitter that she filmed it last Tuesday.

- We noted that Montez Ford suffered some sort of mouth injury at last Friday's NXT live event in Cleveland, where he teamed with Angelo Dawkins in a losing effort to NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. Ford didn't wrestle at the rest of the NXT weekend shows, although he did appear in Dawkins' corner for matches against Cezar Bononi and Velveteen Dream on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

In an update, it appears that Ford suffered the injury after a heel kick to the mouth from Fish, which reportedly caused a tooth to get knocked out. One reader stated that it appeared as if Ford was supposed to duck under the kick. Ford worked the rest of the match, but was bleeding from the mouth and appeared to be upset after it was over.

- For today only you can save 30% off select t-shirts and 20% off championship titles at WWEShop.com. There is no promo code needed, just use this link.

See Also Ryback On Paige Having To Retire From Wrestling Due To Injury

- Paige once again responded to Twitter users taking shots at her for her physique:

Imagine body shaming someone and not even having a picture of yourself in your avi. It's 2018 b---h, we all come in different bodies. @princess_am0r pic.twitter.com/ncBOOYXm3X — Kim (@antisocialkim) March 6, 2018

Haha can't make everyone happy. But I'm happy with my extra weight and that's all that matters. https://t.co/aIL7HiYD3t — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 6, 2018

Nia Jax replied with a message of support, as seen below: