Cesaro Thinks Fans Who Bring Beach Balls To WWE Events Should Be 'Ejected For Life'

Cesaro was interviewed by The City Pages to promote this Friday's RAW live event at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Cesaro & Sheamus will defend the RAW Tag Team Championship at the show against Seth Rollins & Roman Reigns. Below are a couple of highlights:

Destroying a beach ball in the crowd at last year's SummerSlam pay-per-view:

"Excuse my language, but fudge beach balls. Seriously. That's absolutely disrespectful. We were wrestling for the Tag Team Championships, and you want to play with a beach ball? Get the hell out of here. Go. Leave the arena, and don't come back. I think every person that brings a beach ball into a WWE arena should get ejected for life."

See Also Cesaro Reveals His Top 3 Current Wrestlers

Advice for wrestlers who feel they aren't getting the credit or booking they deserve:

"First of all, nothing happens overnight. Everyone thinks you become successful overnight or you get good overnight, but that does not happen. It's always a long road. I came to the WWE after a long time on the independents, traveling and wrestling all over the world for 12 years. I've been in WWE for six years now. For some people, that success happens fast, but for some people, it doesn't. It takes a while. You just have to be consistent and work hard. And you have to believe in yourself."

Cesaro also discussed possibly reuniting with Kassius Ohno, his chemistry with Sheamus, his in-ring rivalry with Seth Rollins and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.