How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership With Paul Heyman And Roman Reigns In The Main Event Segment?

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring a main event in-ring promo segment with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns, drew 3.099 million viewers. This is down 2.5% from last week's 3.180 million viewers. This week's show featured Asuka vs. Nia Jax plus appearances by Ronda Rousey & John Cena advertised ahead of time.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.302 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 3.407 million), the second hour drew 3.267 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 3.249 million) and the final hour drew 2.729 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.821 million), a 17% drop from hour one.

RAW was #2 for the night in viewership this week, behind Rachel Maddow. RAW previously had the #1 spot in viewership for three straight weeks. RAW was also #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, for the fifth week in a row.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode: 3.180 million viewers

March 5th Episode: 3.099 million viewers

March 12th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily