Vince McMahon Makes Forbes 2018 Billionaires List, How Much Money Is McMahon Currently Worth?

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is ranked #1,394 on the 2018 Forbes Billionaire List.

Forbes has Vince's 2018 Billionaires net worth at $1.7 billion as of today. They have Vince's Real Time net worth at $1.8 billion as of today.

This is Vince's second straight ranking on the annual list put out by Forbes. He missed the billionaire threshold in 2016 by just two months.

On a related note, WWE Hall of Famer and President of the United States Donald Trump is ranked #766 on the list. He ranked #544 last year. Forbes has Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion as of today.