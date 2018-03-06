WrestlingInc.com

Seth Rollins And The Miz Hype WrestleMania 34 Match, WWE Superstars Unbox (Video), WWE Stock Up

By Marc Middleton | March 06, 2018

- Above is a new video blog from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, featuring the largest unboxing the channel has ever seen with custom Ojos for various WWE Superstars. The video features Rusev, WWE Champion AJ Styles, Akira Tozawa, Baron Corbin, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Seth Rollins, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, Fandango, Tyler Breeze, Shelton Benjamin and Kofi Kingston.

- WWE stock was up 0.20% today, closing at $38.41 per share. Today's high was $38.55 and the low was $37.37. This is another new closing high.

- As noted, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has been announced for WrestleMania 34. Miz and Rollins took to Twitter and wrote the following on the match:



