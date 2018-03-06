WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens up from the Resch Center in Green Bay as Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and Dasha Fuentes has a mic. She welcomes us to SmackDown and introduces SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Out comes Flair for a face off with her WWE Fastlane opponent.

Dasha introduces Ruby Riott and out she comes with her partners but they stay back. Dasha starts talking to Ruby but Ruby cuts her off and snatches the mic, dissing Dasha and saying she will take it from here. Ruby says this all began on November 14th, 2017 when Flair became SmackDown Women's Champion. Ruby says Flair has been set up for success all her life. The perfect women - she's tall, blonde, athletic and more, she's the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Ruby says Flair became the first Superstar to win the Divas, RAW, SmackDown and WWE NXT Women's Titles when she won back in November. Riott says she watched then as the myth began to form, the myth that Flair is the personification of the women's revolution. Ruby says that is why she formed The Riott Squad just 2 weeks after Flair's win, with one sole purpose - to destroy the myth.

Flair says the only myth that exists about her is that she's been handed anything in her life. Flair says she's had to work hard, probably harder than others, because of who she is. She has the weight of expectation on her shoulders, which is hard to live up to. Flair says if she loses, the consequences are magnified and look bad on her whole family. Flair goes on and says she has proven by her accomplishments that she transcends any myth about her. Flair says the reality is that she's standing right here and she's better than what Ruby has heard. Ruby goes on and says whether Flair put herself there or was put there, she's on a pedestal and all that is on the line this Sunday. Ruby says when she takes Flair's crown, she will no longer be the queen and her world will crumble. Ruby says Flair will be just another bleach blonde failure with a famous last name.

Ruby gives a nod and in comes Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan. They all stare down Flair but the music interrupts and out comes Flair's Mixed Match Challenge partner, WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. Roode is here to do commentary for tonight's first match, Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal. Roode stops any attack by distracting everyone as he does his entrance. We go to commercial.

Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal

Back from the break and out comes Randy Orton while his Fastlane opponent is on commentary. Greg Hamilton introduces Sunil Singh next and out he comes to do the introduction for The Modern Day Maharaja, Jinder Mahal.

The bell rings and they lock up, trading holds. Jinder gets some offense in but they run the ropes and Orton drops him with an elbow. Jinder kicks Orton in his gut and takes control. Orton goes for the RKO but Jinder blocks it and slides out of the ring. Jinder regroups on the floor as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jinder has control in the ring. Orton tries to turn it around but Jinder nails a jumping knee for a 2 count. Jinder grounds Orton and works him over as fans chant Orton's name. Jinder shuts Orton down again and keeps him grounded.

Orton fights up and out but Jinder works him over some more. Orton ducks a shot and slams Jinder to the mat. Orton with a pair of clotheslines and a powerslam now as fans pop. Jinder goes to the apron but Orton stops him. Jinder blocks the second rope draping DDT but Orton nails a fall-away slam for a 2 count. Orton with a chop and uppercut against the ropes as fans chant for the RKO. Orton with a backbreaker, sending Jinder to the apron for a breather.

Jinder goes to the floor and pushes Singh in front of Orton as he approaches. Orton sends Sunil over the announce table but Jinder attacks him. Orton counters and launches Jinder into Roode on commentary. Roode and Jinder go down. Orton brings Jinder back into the ring and goes for the draping DDT again. Orton nails it this time. Fans pop as Orton waits for the RKO. Roode comes to the apron and distracts the referee by yelling at Orton. Orton slowly approaches him. Jinder comes from behind and sends Orton into Roode, knocking Roode off the apron. Jinder hits The Khallas on Orton for the pin.

Winner: Jinder Mahal

- After the match, Jinder celebrates as Roode recovers on the floor and Orton recovers on the mat. Jinder's music plays as we go to replays. Orton looks on as Jinder celebrates.

- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are backstage. Sami talks about being ready for the Six-Pack Challenge. Owens is also ready but reminds him that this is every man for himself. Owens reminds Sami how Sami previously said he would lay down for Owens if the match at Fastlane came down to the two of them. Sami says yes. Owens can't believe Sami would do that and says it's almost too good to be true but Sami is a really great guy. Owens goes on about Sami and Sami says people didn't start noticing all of this until he hooked up with Owens. Sami says his time will come but Owens is one win away from main eventing WrestleMania 34 and one win away from becoming a Grand Slam Champion. Sami says he will be so proud of Owens when that happens. Sami thanks Owens for everything he does and says yes, he will lay down for Owens at Fastlane. Sami laughs and hugs Owens to end the segment.

- Still to come, Dolph Ziggler vs. AJ Styles. Back to commercial.