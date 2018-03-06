AJ Styles Not Interested In John Cena's Idea For A Big WWE WrestleMania 34 Match

WWE Champion AJ Styles was a guest on Busted Open today with David LaGreca and Mark Henry. During the interview, Styles discussed defending his title this Sunday at Fastlane in a Six Pack Challenge against John Cena, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Styles put over Cena, and said that he belongs in the discussion of who is the greatest wrestler of all time.

"I'm not saying that John is a great athlete, I don't want to discredit who John is," Styles said. "He's not known for his moveset. But his psychology is unbelievable! Like, he gets it on another level. It makes up for things he lacks in his moveset because he's so unbelievable in that ring. When he and I work together... I say him signing something, and he is a leftie, he uses his left hand. I said, 'that's gotta be what it is John, that's why we work so well together, because you're a leftie and I'm a rightie and it just works.' We're different in every way, but we keep on putting on great matches."

While Styles was all praise for Cena's in-ring work, he does not want to be him standing across the ring from him at WrestleMania. Cena suggested on RAW last night that after he wins the title at Fastlane this Sunday, that Styles invoke his rematch clause so that he can defend the title against Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania.

"I guess John Cena was on RAW last night saying that he's going to win [at Fastlane] and I should invoke my rematch clause at WrestleMania so that it can be a three-way between myself, Nakamura and John Cena," Styles said. "Well I don't want to do that. I don't want to lose this match coming up at Fastlane. I want Nakamura all to myself."

Styles has faced Nakamura once before. The two collided at Wrestle Kingdom 10 on January 4, 2016, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Nakamura, who was the Intercontinental Champion at the time, defeated Styles in a classic. Styles said that he still feels that he needs to avenge that loss.

"I've got a score to settle with Nakamura," Styles admitted. "We had a match - one match - between him and I in Japan. He took that match, he won that one. He had home field advantage. I want the home field advantage this time and we'll see what happens. I want him all to myself."

You can listen to Styles comments in the video below. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.