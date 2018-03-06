The New Day Wins Tonight's Dark Match, Karl Anderson On Being Off This Week's RAW, New WWE Shop Ad

- Above is a new WWE Shop commercial, featuring the "Say Yeah" single by Micah Wilshire. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchases.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Green Bay saw The New Day defeat Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.

- Karl Anderson tweeted the following in response to a fan who commented on how Anderson and Luke Gallows were not booked on this week's RAW episode. Anderson also received a response from Curtis Axel of The Miztourage:

It's ok, we were training and preparing for our #WrestleManiaMoment at #WrestleMania34 in New Orleans at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in front of 80 ish (give or take) thousand people on Sunday April 8, 2018.. https://t.co/EzDQ0XSubE — Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) March 6, 2018

We will fight you boys at #WrestleMania34 ! https://t.co/MKAB8M3j70 — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) March 6, 2018