The New Day Wins Tonight's Dark Match, Karl Anderson On Being Off This Week's RAW, New WWE Shop Ad

By Marc Middleton | March 06, 2018

Above is a new WWE Shop commercial, featuring the "Say Yeah" single by Micah Wilshire.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Green Bay saw The New Day defeat Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable.

- Karl Anderson tweeted the following in response to a fan who commented on how Anderson and Luke Gallows were not booked on this week's RAW episode. Anderson also received a response from Curtis Axel of The Miztourage:





