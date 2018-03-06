Shinsuke Nakamura Match Added To WWE Fastlane, Updated Card

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view after Rusev issued a challenge on tonight's SmackDown.

Below is the updated card for Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:

Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title

John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev