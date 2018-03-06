Shinsuke Nakamura Match Added To WWE Fastlane, Updated Card

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view after Rusev issued a challenge on tonight's SmackDown.
Below is the updated card for Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:
Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title
John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev