WrestlingInc.com

New Match And Potential Angle For Sunday's WWE Fastlane PPV

By Marc Middleton | March 06, 2018

Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi is now official for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

In a potential angle for Fastlane, Natalya also noted on tonight's SmackDown that she would be challenging the winner of Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on Sunday.


Below is the updated card for Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:

Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title
John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network today by clicking here and get their first month for free, which includes WWE Fastlane this Sunday.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top