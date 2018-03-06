New Match And Potential Angle For Sunday's WWE Fastlane PPV

Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi is now official for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.
In a potential angle for Fastlane, Natalya also noted on tonight's SmackDown that she would be challenging the winner of Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair on Sunday.
CHALLENGE ACCEPTED! @NatByNature & @CarmellaWWE vs. @BeckyLynchWWE & @NaomiWWE THIS SUNDAY at #WWEFastlane! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/4aJLcoz5vo— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2018
Below is the updated card for Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view, which takes place from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH:
Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title
John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Ruby Riott vs. Charlotte Flair
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev
Carmella and Natalya vs. Becky Lynch and Naomi
