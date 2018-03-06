WWE Mixed Match Challenge Results (3/6): Alexa Bliss And Braun Strowman Vs. Naomi And Jimmy Uso

Welcome to WrestlingINC's live coverage of WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section. You can watch tonight's episode on Facebook Watch.

Tonight features Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss taking on Jimmy Uso and Naomi. Who will advance to the semi-finals? Find out tonight right after SmackDown!

- In a backstage promo, Strowman says he and Bliss are going all the way...in the Mixed Match Challenge.

- Backstage, Naomi says they are going all the way, all the way to the Uso Penitentiary and they are about to feel the glow.

Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss vs. Jimmy Uso and Naomi

"Get these hands" chant breaks out as Bliss tries to get at Naomi, Strowman snatches up his partner with ease as she swings away. Jimmy decides to go first, Naomi hugs and kisses him with a concerned look on her face. They try to plan as Strowman comes over and obliterates Jimmy. Couple body splashes in the corner, while Bliss taunts Jimmy. Strowman goes for a body slam, but Jimmy jumps away and tags in Naomi.

Bliss tries to charge in at Naomi, but she uses her speed to avoid her. Bliss with a big slap to the face, Naomi ends up doing her own sliding slap moments later. Jimmy Uso tempts the fates by taunting Strowman for a moment, he thinks better and runs back to his corner. Naomi goes for a pin, two count. Bliss trying to find her away out of the match, but Naomi able to hold her back. Jimmy runs across the ring, knocks Strowman off the apron, two superkicks and baseball slide.

Naomi with a big kick that sends Bliss down into Strowman's arms, he sets her down. Bliss back up to the apron, looking at Strowman, Naomi bumps her off the apron and she lands down on Strowman. She gets up after a few seconds. Jimmy taunts Strowman for acting like he didn't want to catch Bliss and Strowman ran down Jimmy straight into the barricade! Bliss and Naomi still going at it in the match, Bliss getting the best of Naomi who attempts to tag out, but Jimmy doesn't seem so excited to get back in the ring. Naomi fights back and hits a jawbreaker followed by a kip-up. Clothesline, flying forearm, and rapid kicks drop the Raw Women's Champion. Leg drop, pin, only two-count.

Bliss can't tag out, but Strowman finally runs across the ring and drops Jimmy to the floor. Strowman clears the announce table and power slams Jimmy down through the table. Naomi looks over at her fallen partner and Bliss is able to take advantage with a roll-up victory.

Winners: Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman via Pinfall

- Post-match, Braun and Alexa celebrate in the ring as Naomi checks on her husband.

- Next week, Bobby Roode and Charlotte vs. Rusev and Lana.