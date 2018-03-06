WWE 205 Live Results (3/6): Buddy Murphy Takes On Mustafa Ali, Drew Gulak Vs. Mark Andrews

Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following the WWE Mixed Match Challenge around 10:20pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Tonight the Quarterfinal Matches continue in the WWE Cruiserweight Tournament: Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy and Mark Andrews vs. Drew Gulak.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in as they look over the WWE Championship Tournament, Cedric Alexander and Roderick Strong advance in last week's episode.

- Backstage, Dasha Fuentes asks Gulak about his upcoming match, Gulak says he would do a PowerPoint Presentation but he hasn't used that program in weeks. He plans on getting his WrestleMania moment is will go through Andrews to do it.

Mark Andrews vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Tournament Match)

A more intense Gulak heads to the ring as he starts jawing with Andrews. Big chop by Gulak early on, Andrews trying to use his speed until he got a forearm upside the jaw, instantly stopping that. Andrews with a low dropkick, cover, barely a one-count. Andrews tries to use his agility, but another forearm drops him. Gulak body slams his opponent into the ropes, pin, two. Commentary putting over how aggressive and vicious Gulak is being as of late. Gulak presses Andrews over his head, slams him down, pin, two.

Andrews tries to get back into those one, but his strikes just don't match what Gulak brings to the table. Andrews tries to rally, flips up to Gulak's shoulder and lands a hurricanrana. Gulak out to the floor, Andrews gets close and Gulak yanks him to the floor. Andrews with a moonsault off the announce table. Andrews flips into the ring and lands a bulldog, double knees in the corner, double stomp, standing corkscrew moonsault, pin, two!

Gulak gets Andrews into the corner and hits a few big chops, tries to stomp Andrews down, but Andrews with a flurry of attacks that drops Gulak. The high-flyer heads to the second rope and goes for a big hurricanrana that sends Gulak to the floor! Andrews head to the corner and lands a second rope moonsault down to the floor, throws Gulak back in the ring. Crucifix bomb by Andrews, pin, two. Some frustration forming on Andrews' face as he heads up to the top rope yet again. Gulak stops him by grabbing his beard, Andrews fights him off, jumps off the top rope and gets a lariat to the face. Gulak with two short-arm clotheslines. Stundog milllionaire (flipping stunner) hits, Andrews to the top rope, moonsault, Gulak got his knees up to block that. Gulak then locks in the dragon sleeper and it's a quick tap by Andrews.

Winner: Drew Gulak via Submission (Advances to the Semis)

- Post-match, Gulak holds in the submission for quite awhile until the referee can finally get him to break the hold.

- Backstage, Drake Maverick talks with Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami. He puts them in tag team action because he knows both were bummed out about getting eliminated from the tournament. Maverick says he believes they will bring the absolute best out of each other. They shake hands. Tozawa says to Maverick, "If you're wrong, then you're fired," smiles, and heads off.

- We see a promo from Mustafa Ali who talks about when he went to congratulate Buddy Murphy for his big win, Murphy said he appreciated it, but his eyes said a different story. His eyes said "danger." Ali continues that he's fighting not just for himself, but for others.

Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa vs. Nemeth Alexander and Scott James

Tozawa kicks things off with Alexander with, well, a big kick to the face. "Ah!" chants already break out. Alexander with a number of big forearms in the corner. Tozawa with a spinning kick and quick suplex. Itami gets tagged in, running knee in the corner, suplex. Alexander able to tag out, James in, but gets lit up by Itami's strikes. Itami with a number of strikes that drops his opponent. Double team move, running dropkick by Itami. Tozawa lands a senton splash, pin, 1-2-3.

Winners: Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami via Pinfall

- Next week, it will be Cedric Alexander vs. Roderick Strong to see who goes to the finals.

- At the WWE Performance Center, Strong says he will outwork anyone and he's been preparing for WrestleMania for a long time.

- Random Room, Alexander sits down and says "One more match" that stand between him and WrestleMania. He notes how each time he gets a title opportunity, something goes wrong, but not this time, he's going to WrestleMania to become the next Cruiserweight Champion.

- Weigh-in for Buddy Murphy, comes in at 197 lbs. Maverick ended up flubbing his line and restarted, kind of funny WWE didn't edit that out.

Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali (Cruiserweight Tournament Match)

Bit of a stalemate until Murphy drops Ali with a hard shoulder bump. Some dueling "Buddy Murphy/Mustafa" chants as Drew Gulak looks on to see who he will face in the next round. Nice hurricanrana by Ali, sending Murphy out to the floor. Ali went to fly, but Murphy was instantly in the ring stopping Ali in his tracks. Ali with a dropkick as he taunts Murphy.

Murphy with a huge clothesline that flips Ali upside down, yikes. Big kick to Ali's back. Ali recovers, gets up to the top rope and hits a 450 splash landing right on Murphy's outstretched arm. Ali with a pop-up dropkick, avoids a charging Murphy who goes shoulder first into the ring post. Ali rolls into the ring with a facebuster, pin, two. Ali tries for a tornado DDT, Murphy fights it off and just tosses Ali straight down to the floor. Murphy then hits a massive front flip over the top rope, wow!

Murphy really selling this injured arm now, can barely lift it up as Ali throws him into the turnbuckle, reverse hurricanrana, tornado DDT, pin, two! Ali continues to focus on Murphy's shoulder. Ali with a big forearm, Murphy with a bunch of kicks, but Ali returns fire with a spinning heel kick. Murphy with a kick, tries for his finisher, but his arm is giving him trouble. Backslide pin by Murphy, two, arm is really hurting him. Ali with a quick roll up and gets the victory. Fantastic match between these two, worth you're time to check it out.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via Pinfall (Advances to semis)