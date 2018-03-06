WWE Veteran Responds To Incorrect Reports, Alberto El Patron - WWE Note, Buddy Murphy Weigh-In Video

- Above is video of WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy weighing in with WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick before tonight's Cruiserweight Title tournament match with Mustafa Ali. Murphy weighs in at 197 pounds. As noted, tonight's show will also feature Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews in a tournament match.

- As noted earlier via PWInsider, Impact wrestler Alberto El Patron (Alberto Del Rio) was at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT last week to shoot interview footage for a future Rey Mysterio project but he also met with Vince McMahon while he was there and there has been talks about Vince wanting to bring Alberto back to WWE as he has always been high on him, as a character and a performer. Alberto's Impact contract expires next month but they are hoping to re-sign him.

It was announced today that Alberto will be working AAA's biggest show of the year on August 25th in Mexico City - TripleMania. PWInsider reports that Alberto has not signed a regular contract with AAA as his TripleMania deal is for one night only. It's possible that Alberto returns to WWE and is still allowed to work the AAA show.

- WWE veteran Big Show took to Twitter today and apparently responded to reports on his retirement from UK outlets The Sun and The Mirror. Using quotes from an old interview, the two papers reported that Show was retiring due to his WWE contract expiring. Since that interview Show signed a new WWE deal, which expired in February of this year. There's no confirmation on Show signing another WWE deal this year but he did reveal in an interview done last month that he definitely plans on being back in the ring by WrestleMania 34. Show has been out of action since last fall and is currently recovering from hip surgery. Below is the tweet from today: