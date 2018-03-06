How Was This Week's WWE MMC Viewership?, RAW Team Advances, Next Week's MMC Match (Videos)

The second round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge continued tonight in Green Bay as RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman defeated Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso to advance.

Strowman and Bliss will now go to Week 10 for a match against Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz. The winners of that match will make it to the finals in Week 12.

Next week's Week 9 match will see Lana and Rusev take on SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. The winner of Week 9 will go to Week 11 to face a previously eliminated team that will be determined by the Second Chance fan vote.

Live viewership for this week's MMC episode peaked at 88,500 on Facebook Watch. This is up from last week's match, which peaked at 62,200 live viewers and was the lowest live viewership of the season.

Below are a few shots from tonight's match, which aired on Facebook Watch and will be available on the WWE Network this Thursday: