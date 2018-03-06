WWE Fastlane Match Happens After Tapings, WWE 205 Live Tournament Updates (Videos), Becky Lynch

- Above is video of Dasha Fuentes talking to Becky Lynch after her win over Carmella on this week's SmackDown. As noted, it was announced on SmackDown that Becky and Naomi will team to face Carmella and Natalya at Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Becky believes fans think like she thinks in that Carmella is annoying and that it's disgusting how she's carried around the Money In the Bank briefcase without cashing it in, making a mockery of what it stands for. Becky says she proved everyone right tonight. Becky also reveals her new nickname for Carmella - C-Ella, because she took her "arm" with the Dis-Arm-Her submission win on SmackDown. Becky continues with the puns to end the segment and looks ahead to victory at Fastlane.

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live in Green Bay saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Rusev by disqualification. There was a pre-match segment that saw Nakamura sing to Rusev and Aiden English, which he received a big pop for like he did earlier on SmackDown. There were also loud "we want Lana" chants during the match. Rusev pointed to the back, where Lana was, and the chants got louder but he then took a mic and announced that all we were getting is Rusev Day. Nakamura ended up getting the DQ win due to interference from English. The segment ended with Nakamura hitting a Kinshasa on English and then pinning him as the crowd counted. As noted, Nakamura vs. Rusev has been announced for Sunday's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view after Rusev issued a challenge to Nakamura on SmackDown.

- The quarter-finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament continued on tonight's WWE 205 Live episode as Drew Gulak defeated Mark Andrews and Mustafa Ali defeated Buddy Murphy to advance to the semi-finals. Next week's quarter-final matches are Roderick Strong vs. Cedric Alexander and Ali vs. Gulak. The winners of those two matches will face off in the finals at WrestleMania 34 with the winner capturing the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.

