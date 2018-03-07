Hideo Itami's New WWE 205 Live Role (Video), Kevin Owens Reacts To Sami Zayn Turn, WWE Star Turns 21

- As noted, this week's WWE SmackDown saw Sami Zayn turn on Kevin Owens to win the Fatal 5 Way main event. Above is post-show video of Dasha Fuentes trying to get comments from Owens but he's in no mood to talk. No word yet on if Owens vs. Sami will be happening at WrestleMania 34 or if this is a ruse to help one of them in the Six-Pack Challenge at WWE Fastlane on Sunday, which will feature WWE Champion AJ Styles, Owens, Sami, John Cena, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin.

- WWE UK Superstar Tyler Bate turns 21 years old today while wrestling veteran Bruce "Brother Love" Prichard turns 55, former WCW star Sgt. Craig "Pitbull" Pittman turns 59 and former WCW star Tylene "Major Gunns" Buck turns 46.

- It looks like one of the tag teams for the new WWE 205 Live tag team division will be Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa. They teamed up on this week's 205 Live episode and defeated enhancement talents Nemeth Alexander and Scott James. As noted earlier this week, the current plan is to introduce new WWE Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles to the division some time after WrestleMania 34. Below are photos & videos from Itami & Tozawa's first match plus comments from Lince Dorado, who has been teaming with Kalisto and Gran Metalik as of late: