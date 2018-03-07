Former WWE Star Announces Pregnancy, Bodybuilder Backstage At Raw (Photos), WWE Returns To Baltimore

- Former WWE star Eve Torres is pregnant again.

The three-time Divas Champion made the announcement with her husband on Tuesday night at the end of this Instagram video titled 'Creepy Hug Defenses For Every Woman'.

You can also jump to the announcement here.

Torres and her husband, Rener Gracie, are expecting their second child. She gave birth to their first child, a boy, named Raeven Gracie, on September 28, 2015.

- Roelly Winklaar, an IFBB professional bodybuilder and Mr. Olympia competitor, was backstage at Raw in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the Resch Center. On Instagram, he posted these photos of himself with Braun Strowman, Kane, Sasha Banks, Dana Brooke, Asuka and Ronda Rousey.

- WWE returns to Baltimore, Maryland on Tuesday, May 8 for SmackDown LIVE at Royal Farms Arena. According to an email sent out by WWE, there will be a presale on Ticketmaster.com (Start: Wed 03/07/18 10:00 am EST, End: Thu 03/08/18 10:00 pm EST) with the passcode 'SMACKDOWN'. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at 10:00 am EST.

The email advertises a Fatal 4-Way Match for the WWE Championship with AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.