Who Fell In The Snow On WWE SmackDown? (Video), Buddy Murphy On His WWE 205 Live Loss, WWE MMC Promo

- As noted, this week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge bout saw RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman defeat Naomi & SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, and next week's match will feature Lana & Rusev vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair & WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. Above are promos from The Robe Warriors and The Bulgarian Brute & The Ravishing Russian to hype next week's match.

- WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy tweeted the following after losing to Mustafa Ali in a WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament match on last night's WWE 205 Live episode. This week's show also saw Drew Gulak defeat Mark Andrews to advance. Next week's quarter-final matches will be Roderick Strong vs. Cedric Alexander and Ali vs. Gulak. The winners of those matches will face off in the finals at WrestleMania 34 with the winner capturing the vacant WWE Cruiserweight Title.

No excuses! @MustafaAliWWE is a man that can't be broken! He created a weakness & capitalized. Hats off! #205Live — WWE Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) March 7, 2018

- As seen on this week's SmackDown from the Resch Center in Green Bay, a man slipped and fell in the snow during an outside shot of the arena. WWE posted this video and revealed that the man was WWE cameraman Jim Grogan: