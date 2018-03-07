Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* Ricochet defeated Fabian Aichner. Insane pop for Ricochet. Good back and forth. Fabian gets in control after a flashy start by Ricochet. Ricochet with a running shooting star for a 2 count. "Ricochet" chants start up. Ricochet hits the 630 for the win.

* NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and announces that tonight we will be seeing "the first three rounds" of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. And the first round begins now

* The Authors of Pain defeated TM61 in a first round match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. TM61 take control early. Shane hits a dive outside onto both of AoP. AoP regain control and start destroying Nick. Nick with a hot tag to Shane. Shane hits a cannonball. Nick breaks up a pin attempt after a powerbomb neckbreaker combo. Nick hits a moonsault but the pin is broken up. Shane gets powerbombed on the apron and Nick gets hit with The Last Chapter for the pin. AoP was announced as advancing to the semifinals, so it's an 8-team tourney, and should end tonight

* Bianca Belair defeated a local enhancement talent. Quick squash, nothing of note. Once again, no hair whip

* Tommaso Ciampa walks out with his crutch and no music to massive boos. Every time he tries to start his promo, he is met with thunderous boos. He gets frustrated and throws the mic down twice. Ciampa leaves the ring and rips a Johnny Gargano fan's Johnny Wrestling sign up and destroys it with his crutch before storming out. Ciampa poses on stage and soaks in the boos

* Aleister Black defeated Killian Dain. Aleister with a moonsault to the outside. Killian takes control and dominates much of the match. Every time Aleister fights back Killian overpowers him. Aleister reverses the Ulster Plantation into a rollup, Killian kicks out, but catches a Black Mass for the pin